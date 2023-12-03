The Duquesne Dukes (3-2) go up against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Duquesne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Duquesne vs. Delaware Scoring Comparison

The Fightin' Blue Hens put up 9.9 more points per game (73.5) than the Dukes give up to opponents (63.6).

Delaware has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

Duquesne has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.5 points.

The 65.2 points per game the Dukes put up are 6.1 fewer points than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (71.3).

When Delaware allows fewer than 65.2 points, it is 2-0.

The Dukes are making 37.0% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow to opponents (41.4%).

The Fightin' Blue Hens' 44.1 shooting percentage from the field is 8.6 higher than the Dukes have conceded.

Duquesne Leaders

Megan McConnell: 12.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 3.2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)

12.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 3.2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16) Amaya Hamilton: 14.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

14.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Tess Myers: 7.2 PTS, 26.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

7.2 PTS, 26.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Naelle: 11.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)

11.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35) Ayanna Townsend: 6.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%

Delaware Leaders

Duquesne Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 @ Howard W 65-51 Burr Gymnasium 11/18/2023 Pittsburgh W 56-55 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 11/27/2023 @ Bowling Green L 68-66 Stroh Center 12/3/2023 Delaware - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 Fordham - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 12/10/2023 Kent State - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Delaware Schedule