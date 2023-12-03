How to Watch the Duquesne vs. Delaware Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Duquesne Dukes (3-2) go up against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Duquesne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Duquesne vs. Delaware Scoring Comparison
- The Fightin' Blue Hens put up 9.9 more points per game (73.5) than the Dukes give up to opponents (63.6).
- Delaware has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.
- Duquesne has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.5 points.
- The 65.2 points per game the Dukes put up are 6.1 fewer points than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (71.3).
- When Delaware allows fewer than 65.2 points, it is 2-0.
- The Dukes are making 37.0% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow to opponents (41.4%).
- The Fightin' Blue Hens' 44.1 shooting percentage from the field is 8.6 higher than the Dukes have conceded.
Duquesne Leaders
- Megan McConnell: 12.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 3.2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)
- Amaya Hamilton: 14.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Tess Myers: 7.2 PTS, 26.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
- Naelle: 11.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)
- Ayanna Townsend: 6.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%
Delaware Leaders
Duquesne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Howard
|W 65-51
|Burr Gymnasium
|11/18/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 56-55
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/27/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|L 68-66
|Stroh Center
|12/3/2023
|Delaware
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Fordham
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/10/2023
|Kent State
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
Delaware Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 88-74
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Vermont
|W 73-66
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ American
|W 68-58
|Bender Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/7/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
|12/11/2023
|VCU
|-
|Henrico Sports & Events Center
