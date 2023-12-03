Sunday's contest between the Duquesne Dukes (3-2) and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (3-3) at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 72-65 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Duquesne squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Dukes are coming off of a 68-66 loss to Bowling Green in their last outing on Monday.

In their last time out, the Dukes lost 68-66 to Bowling Green on Monday. In their last game on Wednesday, the Fightin' Blue Hens secured a 68-58 win against American. In the losing effort, Amaya Hamilton led the Dukes with 28 points. Tara Cousins totaled 23 points, nine rebounds and two assists for the Fightin' Blue Hens.

Duquesne vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Duquesne vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 72, Delaware 65

Duquesne Schedule Analysis

Duquesne has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Duquesne 2023-24 Best Wins

56-55 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 201) on November 18

65-51 on the road over Howard (No. 242) on November 14

82-79 on the road over Niagara (No. 254) on November 11

Delaware Schedule Analysis

The Fightin' Blue Hens captured their signature win of the season on November 26, when they defeated the Vermont Catamounts, who rank No. 188 in our computer rankings, 73-66.

Delaware has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

Delaware 2023-24 Best Wins

73-66 over Vermont (No. 188) on November 26

68-58 on the road over American (No. 289) on November 29

81-55 at home over Longwood (No. 344) on November 9

Duquesne Leaders

Megan McConnell: 12.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 3.2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)

12.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 3.2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16) Hamilton: 14.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

14.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Tess Myers: 7.2 PTS, 26.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

7.2 PTS, 26.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Naelle: 11.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)

11.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35) Ayanna Townsend: 6.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%

Delaware Leaders

Cousins: 17.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.7 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)

17.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.7 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47) Chloe Wilson: 13.8 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

13.8 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Klarke Sconiers: 12.7 PTS, 60.0 FG%

12.7 PTS, 60.0 FG% Sydney Boone: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

10.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Darrionna Howard: 6.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 55.2 FG%

Duquesne Performance Insights

The Dukes are outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game with a +8 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.2 points per game (204th in college basketball) and give up 63.6 per outing (174th in college basketball).

Delaware Performance Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens' +13 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.5 points per game (88th in college basketball) while allowing 71.3 per outing (302nd in college basketball).

