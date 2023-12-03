In the Week 13 tilt between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Dontayvion Wicks get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Dontayvion Wicks score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Wicks' stat line features 20 grabs for 331 yards and one score. He is averaging 33.1 yards per game, and has been targeted on 32 occasions.

Wicks has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Dontayvion Wicks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Falcons 4 2 40 1 Week 3 Saints 6 4 45 0 Week 4 Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1 1 10 0 Week 7 @Broncos 1 1 17 0 Week 8 Vikings 4 2 28 0 Week 9 Rams 4 4 49 0 Week 10 @Steelers 4 3 51 0 Week 11 Chargers 5 3 91 0

