On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Alex Goligoski going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Goligoski stats and insights

Goligoski is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Goligoski has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 81 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

