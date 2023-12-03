Ahead of Week 14 of the college football season, let's take a look at our newly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the ACC stacks up against the competition.

ACC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Florida State

Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

12-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win ACC: -400

-400 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 64th

64th Last Game: W 24-15 vs Florida

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Louisville

Louisville Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

2. Louisville

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 9-3

10-2 | 9-3 Odds to Win ACC: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 59th

59th Last Game: L 38-31 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Florida State

Florida State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

3. Clemson

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

8-4 | 6-4 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 34th

34th Last Game: W 16-7 vs South Carolina

4. Duke

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

7-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win ACC: +30000

+30000 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 44th

44th Last Game: W 30-19 vs Pittsburgh

5. NC State

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

9-3 | 7-3 Odds to Win ACC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 56th

56th Last Game: W 39-20 vs North Carolina

6. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

7-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win ACC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 49th

49th Last Game: W 45-20 vs Boston College

7. North Carolina

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

8-4 | 7-3 Odds to Win ACC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: L 39-20 vs NC State

8. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 6-6

6-6 | 6-6 Odds to Win ACC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 69th

69th Last Game: W 55-17 vs Virginia

9. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

6-6 | 5-5 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 57th

57th Last Game: L 31-23 vs Georgia

10. Syracuse

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win ACC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 67th

67th Last Game: W 35-31 vs Wake Forest

11. Virginia

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 14th

14th Last Game: L 55-17 vs Virginia Tech

12. Boston College

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 71st

71st Last Game: L 45-20 vs Miami (FL)

13. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Odds to Win ACC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 30-19 vs Duke

14. Wake Forest

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Odds to Win ACC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 37th

37th Last Game: L 35-31 vs Syracuse

