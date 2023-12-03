A.J. Dillon did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Dillon's stats on this page.

Entering Week 13, Dillon has 131 carries for 448 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.4 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 19 receptions (24 targets) for 184 yards.

A.J. Dillon Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

The Packers have one other running back on the injury list this week: Aaron Jones (DNP/knee): 66 Rush Att; 245 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 19 Rec; 169 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Packers vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM

Dillon 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 131 448 1 3.4 24 19 184 0

Dillon Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 13 19 0 2 17 0 Week 2 @Falcons 15 55 0 1 8 0 Week 3 Saints 11 33 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 5 11 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 20 76 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 15 61 0 2 34 0 Week 8 Vikings 6 11 0 5 41 0 Week 9 Rams 9 40 0 1 3 0 Week 10 @Steelers 9 70 0 1 11 0 Week 11 Chargers 14 29 0 4 32 0 Week 12 @Lions 14 43 0 3 38 0

