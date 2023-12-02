Saturday's game features the Washington Huskies (7-0) and the San Francisco Dons (2-5) matching up at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-53 win for heavily favored Washington according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Huskies took care of business in their last game 58-41 against Hawaii on Sunday.

The Huskies head into this contest following a 58-41 victory against Hawaii on Sunday. The Dons' last game was a 62-53 loss to Colorado State on Sunday. In the Huskies' win, Dalayah Daniels led the way with a team-high 19 points (adding nine rebounds and three assists). Debora Dos Santos scored a team-high 14 points for the Dons in the loss.

Washington vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Washington vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 74, San Francisco 53

Top 25 Predictions

Washington Schedule Analysis

The Huskies registered their best win of the season on November 15, when they took down the Pacific Tigers, who rank No. 140 in our computer rankings, 81-64.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Huskies are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Washington is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Washington 2023-24 Best Wins

81-64 at home over Pacific (No. 140) on November 15

58-41 on the road over Hawaii (No. 188) on November 26

57-37 over Idaho State (No. 205) on November 24

73-53 over Air Force (No. 213) on November 25

80-64 at home over Seattle U (No. 295) on November 18

San Francisco Schedule Analysis

When the Dons beat the Yale Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 274 in our computer rankings, on November 21 by a score of 75-59, it was their best win of the year so far.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, San Francisco is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

The Huskies have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

Washington Leaders

Daniels: 12.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 BLK, 53.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

12.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 BLK, 53.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Elle Ladine: 12.0 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

12.0 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Hannah Stines: 8.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

8.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Lauren Schwartz: 12.3 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

12.3 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Sayvia Sellers: 9.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

San Francisco Leaders

Dos Santos: 12.6 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 53.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

12.6 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 53.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Jasmine Gayles: 17.1 PTS, 31.5 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (10-for-46)

17.1 PTS, 31.5 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (10-for-46) Cami Fulcher: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)

9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21) Luana Leite: 5.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.1 FG%

5.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.1 FG% Freja Werth: 7.7 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

Washington Performance Insights

The Huskies' +212 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.9 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while allowing 46.6 per outing (third in college basketball).

San Francisco Performance Insights

The Dons' -11 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.1 points per game (194th in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per outing (243rd in college basketball).

