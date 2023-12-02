The Utah Utes (6-1) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the BYU Cougars (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah vs. BYU Scoring Comparison

The Cougars average 17.4 more points per game (72.3) than the Utes give up (54.9).

When it scores more than 54.9 points, BYU is 6-1.

Utah is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 72.3 points.

The Utes score 42.6 more points per game (100.7) than the Cougars allow (58.1).

When Utah totals more than 58.1 points, it is 6-1.

When BYU gives up fewer than 100.7 points, it is 6-1.

The Utes shoot 55.6% from the field, 20.7% higher than the Cougars allow defensively.

The Cougars make 50.1% of their shots from the field, 13.8% higher than the Utes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Utah Leaders

Lauren Gustin: 16.3 PTS, 14.4 REB, 57.6 FG%

16.3 PTS, 14.4 REB, 57.6 FG% Amari Whiting: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Kailey Woolston: 16.3 PTS, 60.9 FG%, 59.5 3PT% (25-for-42)

16.3 PTS, 60.9 FG%, 59.5 3PT% (25-for-42) Kaylee Smiler: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Emma Calvert: 9.0 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 66.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

BYU Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 117-72 Alaska Airlines Center 11/24/2023 Merrimack W 98-34 Jon M. Huntsman Center 11/28/2023 Carroll (MT) W 100-44 Jon M. Huntsman Center 12/2/2023 BYU - Jon M. Huntsman Center 12/7/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 12/10/2023 South Carolina - Mohegan Sun Arena

BYU Schedule