How to Watch the Utah vs. BYU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Utah Utes (6-1) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the BYU Cougars (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Utah vs. BYU Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars average 17.4 more points per game (72.3) than the Utes give up (54.9).
- When it scores more than 54.9 points, BYU is 6-1.
- Utah is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 72.3 points.
- The Utes score 42.6 more points per game (100.7) than the Cougars allow (58.1).
- When Utah totals more than 58.1 points, it is 6-1.
- When BYU gives up fewer than 100.7 points, it is 6-1.
- The Utes shoot 55.6% from the field, 20.7% higher than the Cougars allow defensively.
- The Cougars make 50.1% of their shots from the field, 13.8% higher than the Utes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Utah Leaders
- Lauren Gustin: 16.3 PTS, 14.4 REB, 57.6 FG%
- Amari Whiting: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Kailey Woolston: 16.3 PTS, 60.9 FG%, 59.5 3PT% (25-for-42)
- Kaylee Smiler: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
- Emma Calvert: 9.0 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 66.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
BYU Leaders
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 117-72
|Alaska Airlines Center
|11/24/2023
|Merrimack
|W 98-34
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|11/28/2023
|Carroll (MT)
|W 100-44
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/2/2023
|BYU
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/7/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/10/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
BYU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 87-66
|George Q. Cannon Activities Center
|11/25/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|W 74-58
|Marriott Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Wyoming
|L 86-74
|Arena-Auditorium
|12/2/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/5/2023
|Utah State
|-
|Marriott Center
|12/9/2023
|Boise State
|-
|Marriott Center
