The Utah Utes (4-1) face the BYU Cougars (4-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Utah vs. BYU Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Utah Players to Watch

Gianna Kneepkens: 19.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Alissa Pili: 22.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

22.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK Ines Vieira: 8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 7.2 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 7.2 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Reese Ross: 9.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jenna Johnson: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

