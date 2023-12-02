The Utah Valley Wolverines (3-3) take on the Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday in WAC play.

Utah Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah

Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Scoring Comparison

The Trailblazers put up an average of 78.0 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 57.2 the Wolverines give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 57.2 points, Utah Tech is 3-2.

Utah Valley is 3-3 when it gives up fewer than 78.0 points.

The Wolverines put up 58.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 67.5 the Trailblazers allow.

Utah Tech is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 58.7 points.

This year the Wolverines are shooting 38.0% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Trailblazers concede.

The Trailblazers' 46.3 shooting percentage from the field is 6.6 higher than the Wolverines have given up.

Utah Valley Leaders

Kylee Mabry: 6.5 PTS, 3.0 STL, 35.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

6.5 PTS, 3.0 STL, 35.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Tessa Chaney: 6.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%

6.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 54.5 FG% Eleyana Tafisi: 4.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

4.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Ally Criddle: 8.2 PTS, 52.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.2 PTS, 52.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Kaylee Byon: 8.8 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

Utah Tech Leaders

Utah Valley Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 Westminster (UT) W 76-42 Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena 11/25/2023 @ Idaho W 66-59 ICCU Arena 11/29/2023 @ Seattle U L 58-48 Redhawk Center 12/2/2023 Utah Tech - Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena 12/6/2023 @ Idaho State - Reed Gym 12/9/2023 Utah State - Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena

Utah Tech Schedule