How to Watch the Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Utah Valley Wolverines (3-3) take on the Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday in WAC play.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Utah Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Trailblazers put up an average of 78.0 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 57.2 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 57.2 points, Utah Tech is 3-2.
- Utah Valley is 3-3 when it gives up fewer than 78.0 points.
- The Wolverines put up 58.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 67.5 the Trailblazers allow.
- Utah Tech is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 58.7 points.
- This year the Wolverines are shooting 38.0% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Trailblazers concede.
- The Trailblazers' 46.3 shooting percentage from the field is 6.6 higher than the Wolverines have given up.
Utah Valley Leaders
- Kylee Mabry: 6.5 PTS, 3.0 STL, 35.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Tessa Chaney: 6.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%
- Eleyana Tafisi: 4.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Ally Criddle: 8.2 PTS, 52.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Kaylee Byon: 8.8 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
Utah Tech Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Utah Valley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Westminster (UT)
|W 76-42
|Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Idaho
|W 66-59
|ICCU Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Seattle U
|L 58-48
|Redhawk Center
|12/2/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Idaho State
|-
|Reed Gym
|12/9/2023
|Utah State
|-
|Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
Utah Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|L 84-75
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/22/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|W 56-46
|Whittemore Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Stonehill
|W 81-58
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|-
|Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
|12/6/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|Burns Arena
|12/9/2023
|Weber State
|-
|Burns Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.