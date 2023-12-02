Saturday's contest between the Utah Valley Wolverines (3-3) and Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-2) at Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-64, with Utah Valley taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Wolverines are coming off of a 58-48 loss to Seattle U in their last outing on Wednesday. The Trailblazers' last outing on Saturday ended in an 81-58 victory over Stonehill. Kylee Mabry totaled 12 points, two rebounds and one assist for the Wolverines. Maggie McCord's team-high 20 points paced the Trailblazers in the victory.

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah

Utah Valley vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Valley 65, Utah Tech 64

Top 25 Predictions

Utah Valley Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Wolverines took down the Idaho Vandals 66-59 on November 25.

Utah Valley has two losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.

Utah Valley 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 on the road over Idaho (No. 160) on November 25

56-55 at home over Weber State (No. 313) on November 6

Utah Tech Schedule Analysis

Against the New Hampshire Wildcats on November 22, the Trailblazers notched their best win of the season, a 56-46 road victory.

Utah Tech has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (three).

Utah Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

56-46 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 294) on November 22

73-58 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 303) on November 9

81-58 on the road over Stonehill (No. 354) on November 25

Utah Valley Leaders

Mabry: 6.5 PTS, 3.0 STL, 35.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

6.5 PTS, 3.0 STL, 35.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Tessa Chaney: 6.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 54.5 FG%

6.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 54.5 FG% Eleyana Tafisi: 4.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

4.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Ally Criddle: 8.2 PTS, 52.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.2 PTS, 52.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Kaylee Byon: 8.8 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

Utah Tech Leaders

Macie Warren: 14.8 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

14.8 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Breaunna Gillen: 15.2 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 52.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

15.2 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 52.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Maddie Warren: 15.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)

15.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 42.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35) McCord: 11.5 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39)

11.5 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39) Calyn Dallas: 8.0 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)

Utah Valley Performance Insights

The Wolverines' +9 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 58.7 points per game (287th in college basketball) while giving up 57.2 per outing (72nd in college basketball).

Utah Tech Performance Insights

The Trailblazers are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game, with a +63 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.0 points per game (55th in college basketball) and allow 67.5 per outing (242nd in college basketball).

