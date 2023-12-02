Saturday's game that pits the No. 12 Utah Utes (6-1) against the BYU Cougars (6-1) at Jon M. Huntsman Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-67 in favor of Utah, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 2.

In their last time out, the Utes won on Tuesday 100-44 against Carroll (MT).

The Utes are coming off of a 100-44 victory against Carroll (MT) in their most recent game on Tuesday. The Cougars' most recent outing on Tuesday ended in an 86-74 loss to Wyoming. In the victory, Alissa Pili led the Utes with 21 points. Lauren Gustin totaled 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Cougars.

Utah vs. BYU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Utah vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 77, BYU 67

Top 25 Predictions

Utah Schedule Analysis

When the Utes beat the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, who are ranked No. 221 in our computer rankings, on November 19 by a score of 117-72, it was their best win of the year so far.

Utah has four wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Utah 2023-24 Best Wins

117-72 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 221) on November 19

98-34 at home over Merrimack (No. 305) on November 24

104-45 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 312) on November 6

108-48 at home over South Carolina State (No. 339) on November 9

BYU Schedule Analysis

Against the Montana State Bobcats on November 7, the Cougars picked up their best win of the season, a 68-60 road victory.

BYU has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one), but also has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (one).

BYU has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (three).

BYU 2023-24 Best Wins

68-60 on the road over Montana State (No. 113) on November 7

67-44 over Wake Forest (No. 137) on November 18

74-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 192) on November 25

87-66 over Saint Louis (No. 193) on November 21

59-44 at home over Utah Valley (No. 231) on November 14

Utah Leaders

Pili: 22.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 74.0 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

22.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 74.0 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Gianna Kneepkens: 17.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 68.2 FG%, 58.5 3PT% (24-for-41)

17.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 68.2 FG%, 58.5 3PT% (24-for-41) Ines Vieira: 8.4 PTS, 7.0 AST, 3.4 STL, 56.8 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19)

8.4 PTS, 7.0 AST, 3.4 STL, 56.8 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19) Reese Ross: 10.7 PTS, 64.3 FG%, 64.3 3PT% (9-for-14)

10.7 PTS, 64.3 FG%, 64.3 3PT% (9-for-14) Jenna Johnson: 9.0 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

BYU Leaders

Gustin: 16.3 PTS, 14.4 REB, 57.6 FG%

16.3 PTS, 14.4 REB, 57.6 FG% Amari Whiting: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

11.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.4 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Kailey Woolston: 16.3 PTS, 60.9 FG%, 59.5 3PT% (25-for-42)

16.3 PTS, 60.9 FG%, 59.5 3PT% (25-for-42) Kaylee Smiler: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Emma Calvert: 9.0 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 66.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes have a +321 scoring differential, topping opponents by 45.8 points per game. They're putting up 100.7 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are allowing 54.9 per contest to rank 48th in college basketball.

BYU Performance Insights

The Cougars have a +99 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.2 points per game. They're putting up 72.3 points per game, 99th in college basketball, and are allowing 58.1 per contest to rank 85th in college basketball.

