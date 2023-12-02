Spectrum Center is where the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) and Charlotte Hornets (6-11) will go head to head on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET. Karl-Anthony Towns and Mark Williams are players to watch for the Timberwolves and Hornets, respectively.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Hornets

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSN

Timberwolves' Last Game

On Thursday, in their most recent game, the Timberwolves beat the Jazz 101-90. With 32 points, Towns was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 32 11 4 2 1 4 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 20 5 7 5 2 4 Rudy Gobert 15 13 0 0 3 0

Timberwolves vs Hornets Additional Info

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 26.2 points, 5.0 assists and 5.9 boards per game.

Towns puts up 21.8 points, 9.1 boards and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 50.2% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Rudy Gobert's numbers for the season are 12.6 points, 11.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the floor.

Mike Conley posts 10.2 points, 2.8 boards and 6.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 12.0 points, 3.9 boards and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 24.1 9.4 3.6 1.2 0.9 2.2 Anthony Edwards 22.3 5.0 4.3 1.2 0.5 2.2 Rudy Gobert 12.6 10.4 1.2 0.5 2.7 0.0 Mike Conley 9.7 2.5 7.2 1.1 0.1 2.3 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 8.9 2.1 2.5 1.2 0.7 2.0

