The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (6-11) on December 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs Hornets Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

This season, the Timberwolves have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Hornets' opponents have knocked down.

Minnesota is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 11th.

The 112.3 points per game the Timberwolves put up are 9.8 fewer points than the Hornets give up (122.1).

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Timberwolves average 112.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 112.4 points per game in away games.

In 2023-24, Minnesota is surrendering 100 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 111.9.

In terms of three-pointers, the Timberwolves have fared better in home games this season, averaging 11.7 three-pointers per game with a 37.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.9% three-point percentage in away games.

Timberwolves Injuries