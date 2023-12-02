How to Watch the Temple vs. Pacific Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Temple Owls (3-4) go up against the Pacific Tigers (4-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Temple Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Temple vs. Pacific Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers score an average of 67.6 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 63.1 the Owls give up.
- Pacific has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 63.1 points.
- Temple is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.6 points.
- The Owls put up 5.7 more points per game (71.3) than the Tigers give up (65.6).
- When Temple totals more than 65.6 points, it is 3-0.
- When Pacific gives up fewer than 71.3 points, it is 4-1.
- The Owls are making 40.8% of their shots from the field, just 1% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (39.8%).
- The Tigers make 41.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% more than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.
Temple Leaders
- Liz Smith: 13.9 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36)
- Anaya James: 11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
- Cecilia Holmberg: 11.4 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Elizabeth Elliott: 13.0 PTS, 57.1 FG%
- Sydney Ward: 2.4 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
Pacific Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Temple Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Villanova
|L 90-62
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 67-65
|Liacouras Center
|12/1/2023
|Xavier
|W 78-41
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/2/2023
|Pacific
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/10/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Liacouras Center
|12/14/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Liacouras Center
Pacific Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Butler
|W 77-66
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/25/2023
|UC Irvine
|L 66-60
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Arizona State
|L 76-66
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/2/2023
|Temple
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Northern Arizona
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/8/2023
|UCSB
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.