The Temple Owls (3-4) go up against the Pacific Tigers (4-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Temple Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12

Temple vs. Pacific Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers score an average of 67.6 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 63.1 the Owls give up.
  • Pacific has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 63.1 points.
  • Temple is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.6 points.
  • The Owls put up 5.7 more points per game (71.3) than the Tigers give up (65.6).
  • When Temple totals more than 65.6 points, it is 3-0.
  • When Pacific gives up fewer than 71.3 points, it is 4-1.
  • The Owls are making 40.8% of their shots from the field, just 1% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (39.8%).
  • The Tigers make 41.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% more than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.

Temple Leaders

  • Liz Smith: 13.9 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36)
  • Anaya James: 11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
  • Cecilia Holmberg: 11.4 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
  • Elizabeth Elliott: 13.0 PTS, 57.1 FG%
  • Sydney Ward: 2.4 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

Pacific Leaders

Temple Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Villanova L 90-62 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/22/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) L 67-65 Liacouras Center
12/1/2023 Xavier W 78-41 Desert Financial Arena
12/2/2023 Pacific - Desert Financial Arena
12/10/2023 Pennsylvania - Liacouras Center
12/14/2023 Delaware - Liacouras Center

Pacific Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Butler W 77-66 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/25/2023 UC Irvine L 66-60 Alex G. Spanos Center
12/1/2023 @ Arizona State L 76-66 Desert Financial Arena
12/2/2023 Temple - Desert Financial Arena
12/6/2023 @ Northern Arizona - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
12/8/2023 UCSB - Alex G. Spanos Center

