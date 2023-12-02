The Temple Owls (3-4) go up against the Pacific Tigers (4-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Temple Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12

Temple vs. Pacific Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score an average of 67.6 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 63.1 the Owls give up.

Pacific has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 63.1 points.

Temple is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.6 points.

The Owls put up 5.7 more points per game (71.3) than the Tigers give up (65.6).

When Temple totals more than 65.6 points, it is 3-0.

When Pacific gives up fewer than 71.3 points, it is 4-1.

The Owls are making 40.8% of their shots from the field, just 1% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (39.8%).

The Tigers make 41.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% more than the Owls' defensive field-goal percentage.

Temple Leaders

Liz Smith: 13.9 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36)

13.9 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36) Anaya James: 11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Cecilia Holmberg: 11.4 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

11.4 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Elizabeth Elliott: 13.0 PTS, 57.1 FG%

13.0 PTS, 57.1 FG% Sydney Ward: 2.4 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

Pacific Leaders

Temple Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 @ Villanova L 90-62 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/22/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) L 67-65 Liacouras Center 12/1/2023 Xavier W 78-41 Desert Financial Arena 12/2/2023 Pacific - Desert Financial Arena 12/10/2023 Pennsylvania - Liacouras Center 12/14/2023 Delaware - Liacouras Center

Pacific Schedule