Saturday's contest that pits the Temple Owls (3-4) versus the Pacific Tigers (4-3) at Desert Financial Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of Temple. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Owls took care of business in their last game 78-41 against Xavier on Friday.

The Owls are coming off of a 78-41 victory over Xavier in their last game on Friday. The Tigers dropped their most recent matchup 76-66 against Arizona State on Friday. In the Owls' win, Tiarra East led the way with a team-high 13 points (adding three rebounds and one assist). Elizabeth Elliott scored 24 points in the Tigers' loss, leading the team.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Temple vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Temple vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 68, Pacific 66

Top 25 Predictions

Temple Schedule Analysis

When the Owls defeated the Bucknell Bison, who are ranked No. 278 in our computer rankings, on November 11 by a score of 77-53, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Owls are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.

Temple has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Temple 2023-24 Best Wins

77-53 at home over Bucknell (No. 278) on November 11

78-41 over Xavier (No. 326) on December 1

109-43 at home over Delaware State (No. 357) on November 6

Pacific Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' signature win this season came against the Butler Bulldogs, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 139) in our computer rankings. The Tigers brought home the 77-66 win at home on November 24.

Pacific has one loss to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.

Pacific 2023-24 Best Wins

77-66 at home over Butler (No. 139) on November 24

73-57 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 212) on November 10

67-54 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 254) on November 12

66-59 at home over Yale (No. 264) on November 20

Temple Leaders

Aleah Nelson: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.1 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.1 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Rayne Tucker: 9.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 45.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

9.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 45.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Ines Piper: 7.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 53.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

7.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 53.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Tristen Taylor: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17) East: 9.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

Pacific Leaders

Liz Smith: 13.9 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36)

13.9 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36) Anaya James: 11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Cecilia Holmberg: 11.4 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

11.4 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Elliott: 13.0 PTS, 57.1 FG%

13.0 PTS, 57.1 FG% Sydney Ward: 2.4 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

Temple Performance Insights

The Owls are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game with a +57 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.3 points per game (113th in college basketball) and allow 63.1 per contest (162nd in college basketball).

Pacific Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 67.6 points per game (171st in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per outing (218th in college basketball). They have a +14 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.