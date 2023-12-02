The Seattle U Redhawks (1-6) travel to face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-4) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Southern Utah vs. Seattle U Scoring Comparison

The Redhawks' 58.4 points per game are 15.6 fewer points than the 74.0 the Thunderbirds allow.

The 67.6 points per game the Thunderbirds score are 6.0 fewer points than the Redhawks give up (73.6).

The Thunderbirds are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Redhawks allow to opponents (43.3%).

The Redhawks' 37.7 shooting percentage is 6.1 lower than the Thunderbirds have conceded.

Southern Utah Leaders

Megan Smith: 16.8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 55.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

16.8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 55.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Ava Uhrich: 11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Daylani Ballena: 15.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

15.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Samantha Johnston: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 26.1 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 26.1 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Alexa Lord: 2.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Seattle U Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/15/2023 Alaska-Fairbanks W 72-58 America First Event Center 11/19/2023 @ UCSB L 71-61 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 11/28/2023 Cal Baptist L 79-66 America First Event Center 12/2/2023 Seattle U - America First Event Center 12/5/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House 12/7/2023 @ New Mexico - The Pit

Seattle U Schedule