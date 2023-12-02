The Seattle U Redhawks (1-6) travel to face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-4) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Southern Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
Southern Utah vs. Seattle U Scoring Comparison

  • The Redhawks' 58.4 points per game are 15.6 fewer points than the 74.0 the Thunderbirds allow.
  • The 67.6 points per game the Thunderbirds score are 6.0 fewer points than the Redhawks give up (73.6).
  • The Thunderbirds are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Redhawks allow to opponents (43.3%).
  • The Redhawks' 37.7 shooting percentage is 6.1 lower than the Thunderbirds have conceded.

Southern Utah Leaders

  • Megan Smith: 16.8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 55.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Ava Uhrich: 11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
  • Daylani Ballena: 15.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
  • Samantha Johnston: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 26.1 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)
  • Alexa Lord: 2.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Seattle U Leaders

Southern Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Alaska-Fairbanks W 72-58 America First Event Center
11/19/2023 @ UCSB L 71-61 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
11/28/2023 Cal Baptist L 79-66 America First Event Center
12/2/2023 Seattle U - America First Event Center
12/5/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
12/7/2023 @ New Mexico - The Pit

Seattle U Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Cal Poly L 68-43 Redhawk Center
11/25/2023 @ Portland State L 75-68 Pamplin Sports Center
11/29/2023 Utah Valley W 58-48 Redhawk Center
12/2/2023 @ Southern Utah - America First Event Center
12/11/2023 San Diego State - Redhawk Center
12/19/2023 UTSA - Redhawk Center

