How to Watch the Southern Utah vs. Seattle U Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Seattle U Redhawks (1-6) travel to face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-4) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Southern Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Utah vs. Seattle U Scoring Comparison
- The Redhawks' 58.4 points per game are 15.6 fewer points than the 74.0 the Thunderbirds allow.
- The 67.6 points per game the Thunderbirds score are 6.0 fewer points than the Redhawks give up (73.6).
- The Thunderbirds are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Redhawks allow to opponents (43.3%).
- The Redhawks' 37.7 shooting percentage is 6.1 lower than the Thunderbirds have conceded.
Southern Utah Leaders
- Megan Smith: 16.8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 55.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Ava Uhrich: 11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Daylani Ballena: 15.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Samantha Johnston: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 26.1 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)
- Alexa Lord: 2.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%
Seattle U Leaders
Southern Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|W 72-58
|America First Event Center
|11/19/2023
|@ UCSB
|L 71-61
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|11/28/2023
|Cal Baptist
|L 79-66
|America First Event Center
|12/2/2023
|Seattle U
|-
|America First Event Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/7/2023
|@ New Mexico
|-
|The Pit
Seattle U Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Cal Poly
|L 68-43
|Redhawk Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Portland State
|L 75-68
|Pamplin Sports Center
|11/29/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 58-48
|Redhawk Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
|12/11/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|Redhawk Center
|12/19/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Redhawk Center
