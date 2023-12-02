Saturday's game that pits the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-4) against the Seattle U Redhawks (1-6) at America First Event Center has a projected final score of 72-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Utah, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM on December 2.

The Thunderbirds lost their last matchup 79-66 against Cal Baptist on Tuesday.

In their last time out, the Thunderbirds lost 79-66 to Cal Baptist on Tuesday. The Redhawks are coming off of a 58-48 victory against Utah Valley in their last game on Wednesday. In the Thunderbirds' loss, Ava Uhrich led the way with a team-high 18 points (adding 14 rebounds and one assist). In the Redhawks' win, Mya Moore led the way with 12 points (adding seven rebounds and zero assists).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Utah vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Utah vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Utah 72, Seattle U 67

Top 25 Predictions

Southern Utah Schedule Analysis

The Thunderbirds have four losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Seattle U Schedule Analysis

The Redhawks beat the Utah Valley Wolverines in a 58-48 win on November 29. It was their best victory of the season.

Southern Utah Leaders

Megan Smith: 16.8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 55.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

16.8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 55.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Uhrich: 11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Daylani Ballena: 15.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

15.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Samantha Johnston: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 26.1 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 26.1 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Alexa Lord: 2.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Seattle U Leaders

Moore: 14.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 50.7 FG%

14.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 50.7 FG% Irena Korolenko: 12.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.1 STL, 38.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

12.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.1 STL, 38.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Peyton Howard: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.5 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.5 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Asta Blauenfeldt: 5.3 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

5.3 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Makayla Moore: 5.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%

Southern Utah Performance Insights

The Thunderbirds have been outscored by 6.4 points per game (scoring 67.6 points per game to rank 173rd in college basketball while giving up 74.0 per contest to rank 320th in college basketball) and have a -32 scoring differential overall.

Seattle U Performance Insights

The Redhawks' -106 scoring differential (being outscored by 15.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 58.4 points per game (292nd in college basketball) while giving up 73.6 per contest (315th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.