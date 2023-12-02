Furman, Western Carolina, Week 14 SoCon Football Power Rankings
With Week 14 of the college football season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top SoCon, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, see our power rankings below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SoCon Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Furman
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 89th
- Last Game: L 19-13 vs Wofford
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Furman jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Chattanooga
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Western Carolina
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 33rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 85th
- Last Game: L 27-24 vs VMI
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Western Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.
3. Chattanooga
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Overall Rank: 37th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 80th
- Last Game: W 24-21 vs Austin Peay
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Chattanooga jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Furman
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Mercer
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 84th
- Last Game: W 17-7 vs Gardner-Webb
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Mercer jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: South Dakota State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Samford
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 56th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 72nd
- Last Game: W 27-17 vs UT Martin
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Samford jerseys, shirts, and much more.
6. VMI
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 84th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 81st
- Last Game: W 27-24 vs Western Carolina
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find VMI jerseys, shirts, and much more.
7. Wofford
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 100th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 77th
- Last Game: W 19-13 vs Furman
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Wofford jerseys, shirts, and much more.
8. East Tennessee State
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 102nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 63rd
- Last Game: W 35-23 vs Citadel
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find East Tennessee State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
9. Citadel
- Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Overall Rank: 124th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 68th
- Last Game: L 35-23 vs East Tennessee State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Citadel jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.