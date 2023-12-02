Saturday's game at DeGol Arena has the Morgan State Bears (3-4) squaring off against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-7) at 2:00 PM ET on December 2. Our computer prediction projects a 64-56 victory for Morgan State.

The Red Flash dropped their most recent outing 87-62 against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The Red Flash are coming off of an 87-62 loss to Pittsburgh in their last outing on Wednesday. The Bears lost their last game 80-69 against Towson on Wednesday. In the Red Flash's loss, Yanessa Boyd led the way with a team-high 14 points (adding five rebounds and two assists). Tamaria Rumph's team-leading 15 points paced the Bears in the losing effort.

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morgan State 64, Saint Francis (PA) 56

Top 25 Predictions

Saint Francis (PA) Schedule Analysis

The Red Flash haven't beaten a single D1 opponent this season.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Red Flash are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.

Saint Francis (PA) has five losses to Quadrant 4 teams, the second-most in the nation.

Morgan State Schedule Analysis

The Bears took down the UNC Asheville Bulldogs in a 53-51 win on November 24. It was their signature victory of the season.

Morgan State has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).

Morgan State 2023-24 Best Wins

53-51 over UNC Asheville (No. 291) on November 24

Saint Francis (PA) Leaders

Kendall Carruthers: 12.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

12.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Destini Ward: 7.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 27.8 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

7.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 27.8 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Boyd: 8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.3 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.3 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Harris Robinson: 3.6 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

3.6 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Marina Artero: 2.9 PTS, 29.6 FG%

Morgan State Leaders

Joelle Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.7 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.7 FG% Gabrielle Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

10.3 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Kaia Ponder: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 45.1 FG%

8.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 45.1 FG% Sedayjha Payne: 5.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 43.2 FG%

5.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 43.2 FG% Rumph: 6.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Saint Francis (PA) Performance Insights

The Red Flash average 51.7 points per game (341st in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per contest (282nd in college basketball). They have a -127 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 18.2 points per game.

Morgan State Performance Insights

The Bears put up 57.9 points per game (295th in college basketball) while giving up 57.9 per outing (83rd in college basketball). They have a 0 scoring differential.

