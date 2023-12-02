Saint Francis (PA) vs. Morgan State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 2
Saturday's game at DeGol Arena has the Morgan State Bears (3-4) squaring off against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-7) at 2:00 PM ET on December 2. Our computer prediction projects a 64-56 victory for Morgan State.
The Red Flash dropped their most recent outing 87-62 against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
The Red Flash are coming off of an 87-62 loss to Pittsburgh in their last outing on Wednesday. The Bears lost their last game 80-69 against Towson on Wednesday. In the Red Flash's loss, Yanessa Boyd led the way with a team-high 14 points (adding five rebounds and two assists). Tamaria Rumph's team-leading 15 points paced the Bears in the losing effort.
Saint Francis (PA) vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania
Saint Francis (PA) vs. Morgan State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Morgan State 64, Saint Francis (PA) 56
Top 25 Predictions
Saint Francis (PA) Schedule Analysis
- The Red Flash haven't beaten a single D1 opponent this season.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Red Flash are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.
- Saint Francis (PA) has five losses to Quadrant 4 teams, the second-most in the nation.
Morgan State Schedule Analysis
- The Bears took down the UNC Asheville Bulldogs in a 53-51 win on November 24. It was their signature victory of the season.
- Morgan State has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).
Morgan State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 53-51 over UNC Asheville (No. 291) on November 24
Saint Francis (PA) Leaders
- Kendall Carruthers: 12.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
- Destini Ward: 7.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 27.8 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
- Boyd: 8.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.3 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
- Harris Robinson: 3.6 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Marina Artero: 2.9 PTS, 29.6 FG%
Morgan State Leaders
- Joelle Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.7 FG%
- Gabrielle Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Kaia Ponder: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 45.1 FG%
- Sedayjha Payne: 5.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 43.2 FG%
- Rumph: 6.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
Saint Francis (PA) Performance Insights
- The Red Flash average 51.7 points per game (341st in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per contest (282nd in college basketball). They have a -127 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 18.2 points per game.
Morgan State Performance Insights
- The Bears put up 57.9 points per game (295th in college basketball) while giving up 57.9 per outing (83rd in college basketball). They have a 0 scoring differential.
