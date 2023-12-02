The Sacramento State Hornets (0-6) will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak when they host the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Matadors have dropped three games straight.

Sacramento State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sacramento State vs. CSU Northridge Scoring Comparison

  • The Matadors put up an average of 58.0 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 70.5 the Hornets allow.
  • When it scores more than 70.5 points, CSU Northridge is 2-0.
  • The 49.8 points per game the Hornets record are 21.2 fewer points than the Matadors give up (71.0).
  • The Hornets are making 37.0% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Matadors allow to opponents (39.3%).
  • The Matadors' 33.6 shooting percentage is 9.9 lower than the Hornets have given up.

Sacramento State Leaders

  • Kayanna Spriggs: 8.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.4 STL, 39.1 FG%
  • Kaitlyn Elsholz: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 34.4 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
  • Talo Li-Uperesa: 7.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Amiyah Ferguson: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 24.6 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)
  • Laney Amundsen: 6.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 21.8 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (4-for-42)

CSU Northridge Leaders

Sacramento State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 San Diego State L 68-45 The Nest
11/21/2023 UC Davis L 79-57 The Nest
11/29/2023 Santa Clara L 70-65 The Nest
12/2/2023 CSU Northridge - The Nest
12/16/2023 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center
12/21/2023 Cal Poly - The Nest

CSU Northridge Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Santa Clara L 71-39 Leavey Center
11/18/2023 Hope International L 64-60 Matadome
11/22/2023 @ Minnesota L 84-31 Williams Arena
12/2/2023 @ Sacramento State - The Nest
12/7/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion
12/10/2023 San Diego - Matadome

