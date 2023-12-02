The Sacramento State Hornets (0-6) will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak when they host the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Matadors have dropped three games straight.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Sacramento State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California

The Nest in Sacramento, California TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sacramento State vs. CSU Northridge Scoring Comparison

The Matadors put up an average of 58.0 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 70.5 the Hornets allow.

When it scores more than 70.5 points, CSU Northridge is 2-0.

The 49.8 points per game the Hornets record are 21.2 fewer points than the Matadors give up (71.0).

The Hornets are making 37.0% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Matadors allow to opponents (39.3%).

The Matadors' 33.6 shooting percentage is 9.9 lower than the Hornets have given up.

Sacramento State Leaders

Kayanna Spriggs: 8.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.4 STL, 39.1 FG%

8.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.4 STL, 39.1 FG% Kaitlyn Elsholz: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 34.4 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 34.4 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Talo Li-Uperesa: 7.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

7.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Amiyah Ferguson: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 24.6 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 24.6 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Laney Amundsen: 6.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 21.8 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (4-for-42)

CSU Northridge Leaders

Sacramento State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 San Diego State L 68-45 The Nest 11/21/2023 UC Davis L 79-57 The Nest 11/29/2023 Santa Clara L 70-65 The Nest 12/2/2023 CSU Northridge - The Nest 12/16/2023 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center 12/21/2023 Cal Poly - The Nest

CSU Northridge Schedule