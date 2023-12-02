How to Watch the Sacramento State vs. CSU Northridge Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Sacramento State Hornets (0-6) will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak when they host the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Matadors have dropped three games straight.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Sacramento State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Sacramento State vs. CSU Northridge Scoring Comparison
- The Matadors put up an average of 58.0 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 70.5 the Hornets allow.
- When it scores more than 70.5 points, CSU Northridge is 2-0.
- The 49.8 points per game the Hornets record are 21.2 fewer points than the Matadors give up (71.0).
- The Hornets are making 37.0% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Matadors allow to opponents (39.3%).
- The Matadors' 33.6 shooting percentage is 9.9 lower than the Hornets have given up.
Sacramento State Leaders
- Kayanna Spriggs: 8.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.4 STL, 39.1 FG%
- Kaitlyn Elsholz: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 34.4 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
- Talo Li-Uperesa: 7.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Amiyah Ferguson: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 24.6 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)
- Laney Amundsen: 6.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 21.8 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (4-for-42)
CSU Northridge Leaders
Sacramento State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|San Diego State
|L 68-45
|The Nest
|11/21/2023
|UC Davis
|L 79-57
|The Nest
|11/29/2023
|Santa Clara
|L 70-65
|The Nest
|12/2/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|The Nest
|12/16/2023
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
|12/21/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|The Nest
CSU Northridge Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|L 71-39
|Leavey Center
|11/18/2023
|Hope International
|L 64-60
|Matadome
|11/22/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 84-31
|Williams Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|-
|The Nest
|12/7/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|San Diego
|-
|Matadome
