Saturday's contest between the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-3) and the Sacramento State Hornets (0-6) at The Nest has a projected final score of 65-60 based on our computer prediction, with CSU Northridge taking home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM on December 2.

The Hornets lost their most recent game 70-65 against Santa Clara on Wednesday.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Hornets suffered a 70-65 loss to Santa Clara. The Matadors head into this contest following an 84-31 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday. In the losing effort, Solape Amusan paced the Hornets with 18 points. Kayanna Spriggs scored a team-best 12 points for the Matadors in the loss.

Sacramento State vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California

Sacramento State vs. CSU Northridge Score Prediction

Prediction: CSU Northridge 65, Sacramento State 60

Top 25 Predictions

Sacramento State Schedule Analysis

The Hornets have no victories versus Division 1 teams this season.

Sacramento State has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (one).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Sacramento State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

CSU Northridge Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Matadors are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.

Sacramento State Leaders

Summah Hanson: 15.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

15.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Benthe Versteeg: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 36.2 FG%

7.5 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 36.2 FG% Sophia Lee: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

4.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Seilala Lautaimi: 4.2 PTS, 38.9 FG%

4.2 PTS, 38.9 FG% Paula Haw: 1.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%

CSU Northridge Leaders

Spriggs: 8.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.4 STL, 39.1 FG%

8.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.4 STL, 39.1 FG% Kaitlyn Elsholz: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 34.4 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 34.4 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Talo Li-Uperesa: 7.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

7.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Amiyah Ferguson: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 24.6 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 24.6 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Laney Amundsen: 6.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 21.8 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (4-for-42)

Sacramento State Performance Insights

The Hornets' -124 scoring differential (being outscored by 20.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 49.8 points per game (349th in college basketball) while giving up 70.5 per outing (290th in college basketball).

CSU Northridge Performance Insights

The Matadors have a -65 scoring differential, falling short by 13.0 points per game. They're putting up 58.0 points per game, 295th in college basketball, and are giving up 71.0 per outing to rank 297th in college basketball.

