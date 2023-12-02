The Rider Broncs (2-4) face the Monmouth Hawks (2-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rider Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Rider vs. Monmouth Scoring Comparison

The Hawks put up 5.4 fewer points per game (57.8) than the Broncs give up to opponents (63.2).

Monmouth is 2-0 when it scores more than 63.2 points.

Rider is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.8 points.

The 54.7 points per game the Broncs score are 5.6 fewer points than the Hawks give up (60.3).

The Broncs are making 36.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Hawks concede to opponents (37.1%).

The Hawks' 37.7 shooting percentage is 2.4 lower than the Broncs have conceded.

Rider Leaders

Taylor Langan: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Makayla Firebaugh: 12 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

12 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Sanaa Redmond: 5.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%

5.3 PTS, 34.5 FG% Kaylan Deveney: 8.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Jessika Schiffer: 5.5 PTS, 26.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

Monmouth Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rider Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 Boston University W 58-55 Alumni Gymnasium 11/21/2023 La Salle L 72-44 Alumni Gymnasium 11/26/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson L 64-59 Rothman Center 12/2/2023 Monmouth - Alumni Gymnasium 12/6/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena 12/16/2023 @ Manhattan - Draddy Gymnasium

Monmouth Schedule