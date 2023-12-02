The Rider Broncs (2-4) face the Monmouth Hawks (2-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rider Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Rider vs. Monmouth Scoring Comparison

  • The Hawks put up 5.4 fewer points per game (57.8) than the Broncs give up to opponents (63.2).
  • Monmouth is 2-0 when it scores more than 63.2 points.
  • Rider is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.8 points.
  • The 54.7 points per game the Broncs score are 5.6 fewer points than the Hawks give up (60.3).
  • The Broncs are making 36.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Hawks concede to opponents (37.1%).
  • The Hawks' 37.7 shooting percentage is 2.4 lower than the Broncs have conceded.

Rider Leaders

  • Taylor Langan: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)
  • Makayla Firebaugh: 12 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)
  • Sanaa Redmond: 5.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%
  • Kaylan Deveney: 8.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Jessika Schiffer: 5.5 PTS, 26.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

Monmouth Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rider Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Boston University W 58-55 Alumni Gymnasium
11/21/2023 La Salle L 72-44 Alumni Gymnasium
11/26/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson L 64-59 Rothman Center
12/2/2023 Monmouth - Alumni Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
12/16/2023 @ Manhattan - Draddy Gymnasium

Monmouth Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 UMass W 74-62 OceanFirst Bank Center
11/22/2023 @ Providence L 57-40 Alumni Hall (RI)
11/26/2023 Brown L 59-58 OceanFirst Bank Center
12/2/2023 @ Rider - Alumni Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ American - Bender Arena
12/11/2023 @ Lafayette - Kirby Sports Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.