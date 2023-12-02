How to Watch the Rider vs. Monmouth Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
The Rider Broncs (2-4) face the Monmouth Hawks (2-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Rider Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rider vs. Monmouth Scoring Comparison
- The Hawks put up 5.4 fewer points per game (57.8) than the Broncs give up to opponents (63.2).
- Monmouth is 2-0 when it scores more than 63.2 points.
- Rider is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.8 points.
- The 54.7 points per game the Broncs score are 5.6 fewer points than the Hawks give up (60.3).
- The Broncs are making 36.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Hawks concede to opponents (37.1%).
- The Hawks' 37.7 shooting percentage is 2.4 lower than the Broncs have conceded.
Rider Leaders
- Taylor Langan: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)
- Makayla Firebaugh: 12 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)
- Sanaa Redmond: 5.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%
- Kaylan Deveney: 8.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Jessika Schiffer: 5.5 PTS, 26.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)
Monmouth Leaders
Rider Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Boston University
|W 58-55
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|L 72-44
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|L 64-59
|Rothman Center
|12/2/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Manhattan
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
Monmouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|UMass
|W 74-62
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Providence
|L 57-40
|Alumni Hall (RI)
|11/26/2023
|Brown
|L 59-58
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Rider
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ American
|-
|Bender Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ Lafayette
|-
|Kirby Sports Center
