Saturday's game features the Monmouth Hawks (2-4) and the Rider Broncs (2-4) squaring off at Alumni Gymnasium (on December 2) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 61-57 win for Monmouth, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Broncs head into this contest on the heels of a 64-59 loss to Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday. The Hawks lost their most recent outing 59-58 against Brown on Sunday. Makayla Firebaugh put up 23 points, one rebound and two assists for the Broncs. Kaci Donovan put up 15 points, five rebounds and zero assists for the Hawks.

Rider vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Rider vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Monmouth 61, Rider 57

Top 25 Predictions

Rider Schedule Analysis

The Broncs beat the Boston University Terriers in a 58-55 win on November 18. It was their signature win of the season.

Rider has three losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Monmouth Schedule Analysis

The Hawks' best win this season came against the St. John's Red Storm, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 127) in our computer rankings. The Hawks brought home the 74-69 win at home on November 10.

Rider Leaders

Taylor Langan: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Firebaugh: 12.0 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)

12.0 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27) Sanaa Redmond: 5.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%

5.3 PTS, 34.5 FG% Kaylan Deveney: 8.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Jessika Schiffer: 5.5 PTS, 26.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

Monmouth Leaders

Belle Kranbuhl: 4.7 PTS, 3.0 BLK, 40.0 FG%

4.7 PTS, 3.0 BLK, 40.0 FG% Ariana Vanderhoop: 10.7 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

10.7 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Donovan: 11.8 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

11.8 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Taisha Exanor: 5.8 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 31.1 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

5.8 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 31.1 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Jaye Haynes: 7.2 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Rider Performance Insights

The Broncs have a -51 scoring differential, falling short by 8.5 points per game. They're putting up 54.7 points per game to rank 322nd in college basketball and are giving up 63.2 per outing to rank 164th in college basketball.

Monmouth Performance Insights

The Hawks have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (posting 57.8 points per game, 297th in college basketball, while giving up 60.3 per contest, 120th in college basketball) and have a -15 scoring differential.

