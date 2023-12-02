How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Evansville on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (6-1, 0-1 MVC) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-5, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ford Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Iowa Stats Insights
- This season, the Panthers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Purple Aces' opponents have hit.
- Northern Iowa has a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.2% from the field.
- The Purple Aces are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Panthers sit at 233rd.
- The Panthers score eight more points per game (73.4) than the Purple Aces give up (65.4).
- When Northern Iowa totals more than 65.4 points, it is 2-4.
Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Northern Iowa played better when playing at home last season, putting up 71.8 points per game, compared to 66.9 per game on the road.
- The Panthers surrendered 68.3 points per game last year at home, which was 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (72.8).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Northern Iowa fared better in home games last year, making 8 treys per game with a 34.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 31.9% three-point percentage in away games.
Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Texas Tech
|L 72-70
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Stanford
|W 73-51
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Belmont
|L 90-70
|McLeod Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
|12/6/2023
|Richmond
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
