The Evansville Purple Aces (6-1, 0-1 MVC) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-5, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ford Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

This season, the Panthers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 39.2% of shots the Purple Aces' opponents have hit.

Northern Iowa has a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.2% from the field.

The Purple Aces are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Panthers sit at 233rd.

The Panthers score eight more points per game (73.4) than the Purple Aces give up (65.4).

When Northern Iowa totals more than 65.4 points, it is 2-4.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Northern Iowa played better when playing at home last season, putting up 71.8 points per game, compared to 66.9 per game on the road.

The Panthers surrendered 68.3 points per game last year at home, which was 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (72.8).

In terms of three-point shooting, Northern Iowa fared better in home games last year, making 8 treys per game with a 34.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 31.9% three-point percentage in away games.

