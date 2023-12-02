Saturday's contest features the New Mexico State Aggies (4-2) and the New Mexico Lobos (5-2) clashing at The Pit (on December 2) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-60 victory for New Mexico State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Lobos won their last matchup 81-78 against Eastern Illinois on Tuesday.

The Lobos are coming off of an 81-78 victory against Eastern Illinois in their most recent game on Tuesday. The Aggies are coming off of a 64-59 victory over CSU Bakersfield in their most recent game on Saturday. In the victory, Paula Reus led the Lobos with 25 points. Molly Kaiser scored 17 points in the Aggies' victory, leading the team.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico State 64, New Mexico 60

Top 25 Predictions

New Mexico Schedule Analysis

The Lobos picked up their signature win of the season on November 12, when they defeated the Tarleton State Texans, who rank No. 208 in our computer rankings, 64-55.

New Mexico has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (one).

New Mexico has five wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.

New Mexico 2023-24 Best Wins

64-55 at home over Tarleton State (No. 208) on November 12

75-74 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 265) on November 15

81-78 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 285) on November 28

57-48 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 317) on November 9

76-59 at home over Texas Southern (No. 335) on November 6

New Mexico State Schedule Analysis

On November 12, the Aggies picked up their signature win of the season, a 59-52 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 132) in our computer rankings.

New Mexico State has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 20th-most in the country. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the ninth-most.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, New Mexico State is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most victories.

New Mexico State 2023-24 Best Wins

59-52 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 132) on November 12

57-38 at home over Portland State (No. 223) on November 18

64-59 over CSU Bakersfield (No. 247) on November 25

78-47 over Hampton (No. 343) on November 24

New Mexico Leaders

Aniyah Augmon: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 STL, 40.9 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

12.7 PTS, 2.9 STL, 40.9 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Viane Cumber: 13.3 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61)

13.3 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61) Nyah Wilson: 15.7 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

15.7 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Charlotte Kohl: 7.1 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 BLK, 48.8 FG%

7.1 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 BLK, 48.8 FG% Reus: 11.1 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34)

New Mexico State Leaders

Kaiser: 15.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.9 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

15.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.9 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17) Sabou Gueye: 9.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.1 FG%

9.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.1 FG% Ene Adams: 7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG%

7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.5 FG% Tylie Jones: 9.7 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13)

9.7 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13) Jaila Harding: 8.0 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos have a +10 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 66.4 points per game to rank 191st in college basketball and are allowing 65.0 per outing to rank 203rd in college basketball.

New Mexico State Performance Insights

The Aggies' +48 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 61.7 points per game (253rd in college basketball) while allowing 53.7 per outing (33rd in college basketball).

