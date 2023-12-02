The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-3) square off against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

Loyola (MD) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola (MD) vs. Mount St. Mary's Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers average 7.2 fewer points per game (53.8) than the Greyhounds allow (61.0).

Mount St. Mary's has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 61.0 points.

Loyola (MD) has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 53.8 points.

The Greyhounds record 53.0 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 57.6 the Mountaineers give up.

Mount St. Mary's has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 53.0 points.

This season the Greyhounds are shooting 39.1% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Mountaineers concede.

The Mountaineers' 35.3 shooting percentage is 7.1 lower than the Greyhounds have given up.

Loyola (MD) Leaders

Lex Therien: 17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.0 STL, 55.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.0 STL, 55.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Ava Therien: 7.0 PTS, 48.4 FG%

7.0 PTS, 48.4 FG% Kelly Ratigan: 10.2 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

10.2 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43) Laura Salmeron: 4.8 PTS, 19.1 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

4.8 PTS, 19.1 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21) Amandine Amorich: 4.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.0 FG%

Mount St. Mary's Leaders

Loyola (MD) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Saint Francis (PA) W 53-45 Reitz Arena 11/25/2023 Saint Bonaventure L 55-51 Reitz Arena 11/29/2023 @ St. John's (NY) L 71-49 Carnesecca Arena 12/2/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Reitz Arena 12/6/2023 Bryant - Reitz Arena 12/10/2023 @ Toledo - Savage Arena

Mount St. Mary's Schedule