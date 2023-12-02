How to Watch the Loyola (MD) vs. Mount St. Mary's Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-3) square off against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Loyola (MD) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Loyola (MD) vs. Mount St. Mary's Scoring Comparison
- The Mountaineers average 7.2 fewer points per game (53.8) than the Greyhounds allow (61.0).
- Mount St. Mary's has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 61.0 points.
- Loyola (MD) has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 53.8 points.
- The Greyhounds record 53.0 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 57.6 the Mountaineers give up.
- Mount St. Mary's has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 53.0 points.
- This season the Greyhounds are shooting 39.1% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Mountaineers concede.
- The Mountaineers' 35.3 shooting percentage is 7.1 lower than the Greyhounds have given up.
Loyola (MD) Leaders
- Lex Therien: 17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.0 STL, 55.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Ava Therien: 7.0 PTS, 48.4 FG%
- Kelly Ratigan: 10.2 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)
- Laura Salmeron: 4.8 PTS, 19.1 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)
- Amandine Amorich: 4.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.0 FG%
Mount St. Mary's Leaders
Loyola (MD) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|W 53-45
|Reitz Arena
|11/25/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|L 55-51
|Reitz Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|L 71-49
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/2/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Reitz Arena
|12/6/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Reitz Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
Mount St. Mary's Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Cornell
|L 52-47
|Knott Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 64-50
|Rothman Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|L 69-52
|Hytche Athletic Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Loyola (MD)
|-
|Reitz Arena
|12/5/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Knott Arena
|12/9/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Knott Arena
