Saturday's contest between the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-3) and Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-3) at Reitz Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 57-56, with Loyola (MD) taking home the win. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Greyhounds lost their last game 71-49 against St. John's (NY) on Wednesday.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Greyhounds suffered a 71-49 loss to St. John's (NY). The Mountaineers are coming off of a 69-52 loss to Maryland-Eastern Shore in their most recent outing on Wednesday. In the loss, Kelly Ratigan paced the Greyhounds with 23 points. KC Carter scored 14 points in the Mountaineers' loss, leading the team.

Loyola (MD) vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Loyola (MD) vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola (MD) 57, Mount St. Mary's 56

Loyola (MD) Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Greyhounds took down the UMBC Retrievers on the road on November 15 by a score of 49-48.

Loyola (MD) has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (one).

Loyola (MD) has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

Loyola (MD) 2023-24 Best Wins

49-48 on the road over UMBC (No. 321) on November 15

77-73 at home over Binghamton (No. 328) on November 12

53-45 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 359) on November 22

Mount St. Mary's Schedule Analysis

Mount St. Mary's has two losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.

Loyola (MD) Leaders

Lex Therien: 17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.0 STL, 55.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.0 STL, 55.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Ava Therien: 7.0 PTS, 48.4 FG%

7.0 PTS, 48.4 FG% Ratigan: 10.2 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

10.2 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43) Laura Salmeron: 4.8 PTS, 19.1 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

4.8 PTS, 19.1 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21) Amandine Amorich: 4.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.0 FG%

Mount St. Mary's Leaders

Jessica Tomasetti: 11.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 32.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

11.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 32.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Isabella Hunt: 7.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 43.3 FG%

7.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 43.3 FG% Jo Raflo: 14.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.3 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)

14.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.3 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34) Carter: 6.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

6.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Jada Lee: 5.3 PTS, 38.1 FG%

Loyola (MD) Performance Insights

The Greyhounds are being outscored by 8.0 points per game with a -48 scoring differential overall. They put up 53.0 points per game (332nd in college basketball) and give up 61.0 per outing (132nd in college basketball).

Mount St. Mary's Performance Insights

The Mountaineers have been outscored by 3.8 points per game (posting 53.8 points per game, 326th in college basketball, while giving up 57.6 per outing, 76th in college basketball) and have a -19 scoring differential.

