In this year's Big Ten Championship Game, the Iowa Hawkeyes are huge underdogs (+22.5) against the Michigan Wolverines. Lucas Oil Stadium will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. The over/under is 35.5.

Michigan ranks 59th in total offense this year (394.5 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the FBS with 394.5 yards allowed per game. On offense, Iowa is bottom-25, generating just 247.3 total yards per game (worst). Fortunately, it is dominating on the defensive side of the ball, ceding 279.3 total yards per contest (seventh-best).

Iowa vs. Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Michigan vs Iowa Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -22.5 -105 -115 35.5 -110 -110 -2000 +1000

Iowa Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Hawkeyes are accumulating 313.3 yards per game (-88-worst in college football) and conceding 223.7 (11th-best), placing them among the poorest squads offensively, but among the best defensively.

The Hawkeyes are putting up 16.7 points per game in their past three games (-94-worst in college football), and conceding 7.7 per game (best).

Iowa is accumulating 161.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-70-worst in the nation), and conceding 165.7 (60th).

The Hawkeyes are ninth-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (152), and third-best in rushing yards allowed (58).

In their last three contests, the Hawkeyes have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Iowa has not gone over the total in its past three games.

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa is 5-5-1 ATS this season.

Two of Iowa's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (18.2%).

Iowa has won two of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

Iowa has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1000.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill has racked up 976 yards (81.3 yards per game) while completing 48.3% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams is his team's leading rusher with 155 carries for 779 yards, or 64.9 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Kaleb Johnson has totaled 415 yards on 104 carries with three touchdowns.

Erick All paces his squad with 299 receiving yards on 21 receptions with three touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has put together a 227-yard season so far. He's caught 26 passes on 64 targets.

Seth Anderson's 11 receptions (on 33 targets) have netted him 150 yards (12.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Joe Evans has collected five sacks to lead the team, while also picking up eight TFL and 40 tackles.

Jay Higgins is the team's leading tackler this year. He's totaled 127 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Sebastian Castro has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 50 tackles, six TFL, and three passes defended.

