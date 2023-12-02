Iowa vs. Michigan: Big Ten Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
In this season's Big Ten Championship Game, the Iowa Hawkeyes are overwhelming underdogs (+23.5) versus the Michigan Wolverines. Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. The over/under in this contest is 35.5 points.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Iowa matchup in this article.
Iowa vs. Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
Iowa vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-23.5)
|35.5
|-2500
|+1100
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-23.5)
|34.5
|-4000
|+1400
Iowa vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Iowa has put together a 5-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- Michigan is 6-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Wolverines have covered the spread twice when favored by 23.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
Iowa 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
