The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) take a four-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1), who have won four straight as well. It tips at 1:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

The Falcons score an average of 70.3 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 65.1 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.1 points, Bowling Green is 4-0.

Iowa's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 70.3 points.

The 90.3 points per game the Hawkeyes put up are 23.5 more points than the Falcons give up (66.8).

Iowa is 7-0 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Bowling Green has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 90.3 points.

The Hawkeyes shoot 51% from the field, 11% higher than the Falcons allow defensively.

The Falcons make 45.1% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90)

29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90) Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Sydney Affolter: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Sharon Goodman: 10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG% Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Schedule