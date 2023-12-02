The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) take a four-game winning streak into a home contest with the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1), who have won four straight as well. It begins at 1:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

The Falcons' 70.3 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 65.1 the Hawkeyes give up.

When it scores more than 65.1 points, Bowling Green is 4-0.

Iowa has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.3 points.

The 90.3 points per game the Hawkeyes average are 23.5 more points than the Falcons give up (66.8).

Iowa is 7-0 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Bowling Green is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 90.3 points.

This year the Hawkeyes are shooting 51% from the field, 11% higher than the Falcons give up.

The Falcons shoot 45.1% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Hawkeyes concede.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90)

29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90) Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Sydney Affolter: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Sharon Goodman: 10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG% Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

