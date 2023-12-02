Iowa vs. Bowling Green Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 2
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) and the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) facing off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 85-61 victory for heavily favored Iowa according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on December 2.
In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Hawkeyes earned a 77-70 victory over Kansas State.
Iowa vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: FOXsports.com
Iowa vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 85, Bowling Green 61
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes beat the Virginia Tech Hokies (No. 56-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 80-76 win on November 9 -- their signature win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.
- Iowa has four wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the country.
Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins
- 80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 9
- 77-70 over Kansas State (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 26
- 100-62 over FGCU (No. 54) on November 25
- 113-90 at home over Drake (No. 79) on November 19
- 98-59 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 80) on November 24
Iowa Leaders
- Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90)
- Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Sydney Affolter: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Sharon Goodman: 10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG%
- Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 25.2 points per game (scoring 90.3 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball while giving up 65.1 per contest to rank 209th in college basketball) and have a +201 scoring differential overall.
