Saturday's contest between the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) and Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 85-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 1:30 PM ET on December 2.

The Hawkeyes head into this contest after a 77-70 victory against Kansas State on Sunday.

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 85, Bowling Green 61

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes notched their signature win of the season on November 9, when they claimed an 80-76 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 56) in our computer rankings.

The Hawkeyes have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

Iowa has four wins against Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 9

77-70 over Kansas State (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 26

100-62 over FGCU (No. 53) on November 25

98-59 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 79) on November 24

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 80) on November 19

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90)

29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90) Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Sydney Affolter: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Sharon Goodman: 10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG% Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes have a +201 scoring differential, topping opponents by 25.2 points per game. They're putting up 90.3 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball and are allowing 65.1 per outing to rank 208th in college basketball.

