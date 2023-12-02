Saturday's game between the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) and the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-61 and heavily favors Iowa to come out on top. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on December 2.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Hawkeyes secured a 77-70 win against Kansas State.

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: FOXsports.com

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 86, Bowling Green 61

Iowa Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Hawkeyes beat the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies, 80-76, on November 9.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Iowa has three wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 9

77-70 over Kansas State (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 26

100-62 over FGCU (No. 60) on November 25

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 82) on November 19

98-59 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 87) on November 24

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90)

29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90) Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Sydney Affolter: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Sharon Goodman: 10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG% Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes are outscoring opponents by 25.2 points per game with a +201 scoring differential overall. They put up 90.3 points per game (10th in college basketball) and allow 65.1 per contest (208th in college basketball).

