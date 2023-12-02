Saturday's contest at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) matching up with the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) at 1:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 86-61 victory, as our model heavily favors Iowa.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Hawkeyes earned a 77-70 victory over Kansas State.

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 86, Bowling Green 61

Other Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies on November 9, the Hawkeyes notched their signature win of the season, an 80-76 victory.

The Hawkeyes have two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Iowa has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 9

77-70 over Kansas State (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 26

100-62 over FGCU (No. 61) on November 25

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 82) on November 19

98-59 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 87) on November 24

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90)

29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90) Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Sydney Affolter: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Sharon Goodman: 10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG% Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes' +201 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 25.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 90.3 points per game (10th in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per contest (206th in college basketball).

