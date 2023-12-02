The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) will play the UCSD Tritons (2-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Fresno State vs. UCSD Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Fresno State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCSD Players to Watch

Taija Sta. Maria: 12.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Keely Brown: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Sydney Dethman: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Mia Jacobs: 15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kylee Fox: 7.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.