Saturday's contest features the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-3) and the UCSD Tritons (3-4) facing off at Save Mart Center (on December 2) at 10:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-62 win for Fresno State.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Bulldogs suffered a 72-61 loss to Portland State.

The Bulldogs enter this game following a 72-61 loss to Portland State on Wednesday. The Tritons head into this game following a 77-71 victory over San Diego State on Tuesday. In the Bulldogs' loss, Kylee Fox led the way with a team-high 19 points (adding one rebound and two assists). Sumayah Sugapong's team-leading 18 points paced the Tritons in the win.

Fresno State vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Fresno State vs. UCSD Score Prediction

Prediction: Fresno State 67, UCSD 62

Top 25 Predictions

Fresno State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' best win this season came against the Long Beach State Beach, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 128) in our computer rankings. The Bulldogs brought home the 74-65 win at home on November 21.

Fresno State has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.

Fresno State has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (two).

Fresno State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-65 at home over Long Beach State (No. 128) on November 21

70-60 over Eastern Illinois (No. 296) on November 25

74-55 at home over Pepperdine (No. 320) on November 15

UCSD Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Tritons defeated the San Diego State Aztecs 77-71 on November 28.

Based on the RPI, the Bulldogs have zero losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 181st-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, UCSD is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.

UCSD 2023-24 Best Wins

77-71 on the road over San Diego State (No. 165) on November 28

Fresno State Leaders

Mia Jacobs: 13.3 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

13.3 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Keely Brown: 11.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

11.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Taija Sta. Maria: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Fox: 8.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.6 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

8.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.6 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Sydney Dethman: 8.6 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

UCSD Leaders

Izzy Forsyth: 13.7 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

13.7 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25) Katie Springs: 2.4 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 29.6 FG%

2.4 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 29.6 FG% Sugapong: 14.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.8 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

14.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.8 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Parker Montgomery: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Eri Blithikioti: 4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

Fresno State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 10.9 points per game (scoring 68.5 points per game to rank 155th in college basketball while giving up 57.6 per outing to rank 76th in college basketball) and have a +87 scoring differential overall.

UCSD Performance Insights

The Tritons' +86 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.0 points per game (103rd in college basketball) while allowing 59.7 per contest (108th in college basketball).

