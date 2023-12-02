Saturday's contest between the American Eagles (1-5) and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-6) going head to head at Rothman Center has a projected final score of 63-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of American, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 2.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Knights suffered a 61-46 loss to NJIT.

The Knights enter this matchup on the heels of a 61-46 loss to NJIT on Wednesday. The Eagles head into this matchup after a 68-58 loss to Delaware on Wednesday. Teneisia Brown scored a team-leading 17 points for the Knights in the loss. The Eagles got a team-best 15 points from Emily Johns in the loss.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. American Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. American Score Prediction

Prediction: American 63, Fairleigh Dickinson 60

Top 25 Predictions

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule Analysis

The Knights' signature victory this season came against the Rider Broncs, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 310) in our computer rankings. The Knights secured the 64-59 win at home on November 26.

Fairleigh Dickinson has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (one).

Fairleigh Dickinson has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (four).

American Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' signature victory this season came against the Longwood Lancers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 342) in our computer rankings. The Eagles secured the 81-68 win at home on November 6.

Fairleigh Dickinson Leaders

Brown: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.9 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.9 FG% Abby Conklin: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)

8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42) Lilly Parke: 8.4 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)

8.4 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31) Bella Toomey: 3.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.4 FG%

3.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.4 FG% Nickie Carter: 4.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 20.0 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34)

American Leaders

Ivy Bales: 7.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

7.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Johns: 12.8 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

12.8 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Lauren Stack: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG% Anna Lemaster: 6.8 PTS, 18.5 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

6.8 PTS, 18.5 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32) Molly Lavin: 6.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights

The Knights average 51.1 points per game (343rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per contest (227th in college basketball). They have a -108 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 15.5 points per game.

American Performance Insights

The Eagles are being outscored by 9.7 points per game, with a -58 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.5 points per game (277th in college basketball), and allow 69.2 per contest (272nd in college basketball).

