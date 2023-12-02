Two hot teams meet when the Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC) host the Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Bears are 7.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their three-game win streak intact against the Bulldogs, winners of three straight. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5 points.

Drake vs. Missouri State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -7.5 147.5

Drake Betting Records & Stats

Drake's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 147.5 points five times.

Drake has an average point total of 152.1 in its matchups this year, 4.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

Drake has entered the game as favorites six times this season and won five of those games.

The Bulldogs have entered four games this season favored by -350 or more, and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Drake.

Drake vs. Missouri State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 5 83.3% 80.6 157.5 71.6 138.7 142 Missouri State 4 57.1% 76.9 157.5 67.1 138.7 139.6

Additional Drake Insights & Trends

Drake covered 12 times in 23 matchups with a spread in conference action last season.

The Bulldogs record 13.5 more points per game (80.6) than the Bears allow (67.1).

When Drake scores more than 67.1 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Drake vs. Missouri State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 2-4-0 1-3 5-1-0 Missouri State 5-2-0 0-0 4-3-0

Drake vs. Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake Missouri State 14-1 Home Record 10-4 6-6 Away Record 5-8 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

