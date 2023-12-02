Drake vs. Missouri State December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Drake Bulldogs (3-1, 0-0 MVC) meeting the Missouri State Bears (4-1, 0-0 MVC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Drake vs. Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Drake Top Players (2022-23)
- Tucker DeVries: 18.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Roman Penn: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Darnell Brodie: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Garrett Sturtz: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Wilkins: 8.2 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Missouri State Players to Watch
- DeVries: 18 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Atin Wright: 18.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Kevin Overton: 16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brodie: 11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Conor Enright: 7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Drake vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Drake Rank
|Drake AVG
|Missouri State AVG
|Missouri State Rank
|101st
|74.8
|Points Scored
|65.6
|325th
|33rd
|63.9
|Points Allowed
|63.2
|25th
|74th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|292nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|22nd
|9.8
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
