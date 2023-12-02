Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Drake Bulldogs (3-1, 0-0 MVC) meeting the Missouri State Bears (4-1, 0-0 MVC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Drake vs. Missouri State Game Information

Drake Top Players (2022-23)

Tucker DeVries: 18.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Roman Penn: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Darnell Brodie: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK Garrett Sturtz: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Wilkins: 8.2 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Missouri State Players to Watch

DeVries: 18 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

18 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK Atin Wright: 18.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

18.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Kevin Overton: 16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Brodie: 11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Conor Enright: 7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Drake vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Drake Rank Drake AVG Missouri State AVG Missouri State Rank 101st 74.8 Points Scored 65.6 325th 33rd 63.9 Points Allowed 63.2 25th 74th 33.5 Rebounds 32.4 134th 292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.9 112th 128th 13.7 Assists 11.7 289th 22nd 9.8 Turnovers 11.7 160th

