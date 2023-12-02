How to Watch the Cal vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The California Golden Bears (6-1) hope to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Cal Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Cal vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Scoring Comparison
- The Gaels' 58.7 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 54.1 the Golden Bears allow.
- When it scores more than 54.1 points, Saint Mary's (CA) is 2-2.
- Cal is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 58.7 points.
- The 71.7 points per game the Golden Bears put up are 11.1 more points than the Gaels allow (60.6).
- Cal has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 60.6 points.
- Saint Mary's (CA) has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 71.7 points.
- The Golden Bears shoot 39.4% from the field, only 0.1% higher than the Gaels allow defensively.
- The Gaels shoot 42.9% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Golden Bears concede.
Cal Leaders
- Leilani McIntosh: 11.6 PTS, 6.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
- Marta Suarez: 14.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
- Ugonne Onyiah: 7.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.5 FG%
- McKayla Williams: 7.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 40.0 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Kemery Martin: 9.0 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 34.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
Saint Mary's (CA) Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|W 76-38
|Al Lawson Center
|11/24/2023
|San Jose State
|W 74-51
|Haas Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 65-51
|Haas Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|12/7/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Nevada
|-
|Haas Pavilion
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|St. Thomas
|L 74-60
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/24/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 73-65
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|Illinois State
|L 62-51
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|12/8/2023
|Montana State
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|@ UC Davis
|-
|University Credit Union Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.