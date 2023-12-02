The California Golden Bears (6-1) hope to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Cal Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Cal vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Scoring Comparison

The Gaels' 58.7 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 54.1 the Golden Bears allow.

When it scores more than 54.1 points, Saint Mary's (CA) is 2-2.

Cal is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 58.7 points.

The 71.7 points per game the Golden Bears put up are 11.1 more points than the Gaels allow (60.6).

Cal has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 60.6 points.

Saint Mary's (CA) has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 71.7 points.

The Golden Bears shoot 39.4% from the field, only 0.1% higher than the Gaels allow defensively.

The Gaels shoot 42.9% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Golden Bears concede.

Cal Leaders

Leilani McIntosh: 11.6 PTS, 6.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

11.6 PTS, 6.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Marta Suarez: 14.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

14.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Ugonne Onyiah: 7.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.5 FG%

7.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.5 FG% McKayla Williams: 7.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 40.0 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

7.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 40.0 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Kemery Martin: 9.0 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 34.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

Saint Mary's (CA) Leaders

Cal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 @ Florida A&M W 76-38 Al Lawson Center 11/24/2023 San Jose State W 74-51 Haas Pavilion 11/25/2023 @ Texas A&M L 65-51 Haas Pavilion 12/2/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) - Haas Pavilion 12/7/2023 Gonzaga - Haas Pavilion 12/9/2023 Nevada - Haas Pavilion

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule