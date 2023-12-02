Cal vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 2
Saturday's contest that pits the California Golden Bears (6-1) against the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) at Haas Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-50 in favor of Cal, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.
Last time out, the Golden Bears lost 65-51 to Texas A&M on Saturday.
The Golden Bears lost their last outing 65-51 against Texas A&M on Saturday. The Gaels are coming off of a 62-51 loss to Illinois State in their last outing on Saturday. In the loss, Kemery Martin paced the Golden Bears with 12 points. Tayla Dalton scored a team-leading 11 points for the Gaels in the loss.
Cal vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Bay Area
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cal vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cal 73, Saint Mary's (CA) 50
Top 25 Predictions
Cal Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Bears registered their best win of the season on November 8, when they grabbed a 71-56 victory over the Santa Clara Broncos, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 72) in our computer rankings.
- Cal has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (two).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Cal is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins.
Cal 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-56 at home over Santa Clara (No. 72) on November 8
- 67-53 on the road over Auburn (No. 86) on November 17
- 74-60 at home over Cal Poly (No. 115) on November 13
- 74-51 at home over San Jose State (No. 183) on November 24
- 89-56 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 247) on November 6
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule Analysis
- The Gaels' signature win this season came in a 52-37 victory against the UC Irvine Anteaters on November 14.
- Saint Mary's (CA) has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.
Saint Mary's (CA) 2023-24 Best Wins
- 52-37 at home over UC Irvine (No. 144) on November 14
- 73-65 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 170) on November 24
- 61-58 at home over UCSD (No. 249) on November 12
Cal Leaders
- Leilani McIntosh: 11.6 PTS, 6.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
- Marta Suarez: 14.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
- Ugonne Onyiah: 7.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.5 FG%
- McKayla Williams: 7.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 40.0 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Martin: 9.0 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 34.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
Saint Mary's (CA) Leaders
- Ali Bamberger: 8.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 37.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Hannah Rapp: 9.1 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)
- Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 10.0 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Dalton: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Leia Hanafin: 3.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 52.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
Cal Performance Insights
- The Golden Bears are outscoring opponents by 17.6 points per game with a +123 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.7 points per game (107th in college basketball) and allow 54.1 per outing (36th in college basketball).
Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights
- The Gaels put up 58.7 points per game (286th in college basketball) while giving up 60.6 per outing (125th in college basketball). They have a -13 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.9 points per game.
