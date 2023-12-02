Saturday's contest that pits the California Golden Bears (6-1) against the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) at Haas Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-50 in favor of Cal, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

Last time out, the Golden Bears lost 65-51 to Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Golden Bears lost their last outing 65-51 against Texas A&M on Saturday. The Gaels are coming off of a 62-51 loss to Illinois State in their last outing on Saturday. In the loss, Kemery Martin paced the Golden Bears with 12 points. Tayla Dalton scored a team-leading 11 points for the Gaels in the loss.

Cal vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

Pac-12 Bay Area

Cal vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal 73, Saint Mary's (CA) 50

Cal Schedule Analysis

The Golden Bears registered their best win of the season on November 8, when they grabbed a 71-56 victory over the Santa Clara Broncos, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 72) in our computer rankings.

Cal has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (two).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Cal is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins.

Cal 2023-24 Best Wins

71-56 at home over Santa Clara (No. 72) on November 8

67-53 on the road over Auburn (No. 86) on November 17

74-60 at home over Cal Poly (No. 115) on November 13

74-51 at home over San Jose State (No. 183) on November 24

89-56 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 247) on November 6

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule Analysis

The Gaels' signature win this season came in a 52-37 victory against the UC Irvine Anteaters on November 14.

Saint Mary's (CA) has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Saint Mary's (CA) 2023-24 Best Wins

52-37 at home over UC Irvine (No. 144) on November 14

73-65 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 170) on November 24

61-58 at home over UCSD (No. 249) on November 12

Cal Leaders

Leilani McIntosh: 11.6 PTS, 6.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

11.6 PTS, 6.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Marta Suarez: 14.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

14.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Ugonne Onyiah: 7.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.5 FG%

7.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.6 BLK, 46.5 FG% McKayla Williams: 7.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 40.0 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

7.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 40.0 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Martin: 9.0 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 34.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

Saint Mary's (CA) Leaders

Ali Bamberger: 8.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 37.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

8.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 37.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Hannah Rapp: 9.1 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

9.1 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18) Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 10.0 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

10.0 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Dalton: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Leia Hanafin: 3.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 52.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Cal Performance Insights

The Golden Bears are outscoring opponents by 17.6 points per game with a +123 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.7 points per game (107th in college basketball) and allow 54.1 per outing (36th in college basketball).

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels put up 58.7 points per game (286th in college basketball) while giving up 60.6 per outing (125th in college basketball). They have a -13 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

