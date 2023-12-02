Villanova, Albany (NY), Week 14 CAA Football Power Rankings
With Week 14 of the college football schedule upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top CAA, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, see our power rankings below.
CAA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Villanova
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 2nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th
- Last Game: W 35-7 vs Delaware
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Youngstown State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Albany (NY)
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 5th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th
- Last Game: W 41-0 vs Monmouth
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Richmond
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Delaware
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Overall Rank: 8th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st
- Last Game: W 36-34 vs Lafayette
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Montana
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. New Hampshire
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 12th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 20th
- Last Game: W 44-25 vs Maine
5. Elon
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 25th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th
- Last Game: W 51-14 vs Hampton
6. Richmond
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 86th
- Last Game: W 49-27 vs North Carolina Central
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Albany (NY)
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Monmouth
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 44th
- Last Game: L 41-0 vs Albany (NY)
8. William & Mary
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th
- Last Game: L 27-26 vs Richmond
9. Rhode Island
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 45th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 31st
- Last Game: L 31-30 vs Towson
10. Towson
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 11th
- Last Game: W 31-30 vs Rhode Island
11. Campbell
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 57th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th
- Last Game: W 28-14 vs NC A&T
12. Maine
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th
- Last Game: L 44-25 vs New Hampshire
13. Hampton
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 62nd
- Last Game: L 51-14 vs Elon
14. NC A&T
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-9
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 29th
- Last Game: L 28-14 vs Campbell
15. Stony Brook
- Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd
- Last Game: L 38-20 vs Albany (NY)
