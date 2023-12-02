Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bremer County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you live in Bremer County, Iowa and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Bremer County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waverly-Shell Rock High School at Xavier High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
