If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Woodbury County, Iowa, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Woodbury County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ridge View High School at Lawton-Bronson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Lawton, IA

Lawton, IA Conference: Western Valley Activities Conference

Western Valley Activities Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Westwood High School