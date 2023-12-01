The Washington State Cougars (8-1) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the UC Davis Aggies (2-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Washington State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Network

Washington State vs. UC Davis Scoring Comparison

The Aggies average 13.6 more points per game (68.7) than the Cougars give up to opponents (55.1).

UC Davis has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 55.1 points.

Washington State is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 68.7 points.

The Cougars put up 8.6 more points per game (77.4) than the Aggies give up (68.8).

Washington State is 6-0 when scoring more than 68.8 points.

UC Davis is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.

The Cougars shoot 47.8% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Aggies concede defensively.

The Aggies shoot 41.5% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Cougars concede.

Washington State Leaders

Bella Murekatete: 14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.1 FG%

14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.1 FG% Charlisse Leger-Walker: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 39.1 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 39.1 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Tara Wallack: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Astera Tuhina: 6.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

6.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25) Beyonce Bea: 8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 BLK, 66.0 FG%

UC Davis Leaders

Washington State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 UMass W 90-48 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya 11/25/2023 Green Bay L 59-48 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya 11/29/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 111-50 Beasley Coliseum 12/1/2023 UC Davis - Beasley Coliseum 12/5/2023 @ South Dakota State - Frost Arena 12/10/2023 Washington - Beasley Coliseum

UC Davis Schedule