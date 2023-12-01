The Washington State Cougars (8-1) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the UC Davis Aggies (2-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Washington State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
  • TV: Pac-12 Network

Washington State vs. UC Davis Scoring Comparison

  • The Aggies average 13.6 more points per game (68.7) than the Cougars give up to opponents (55.1).
  • UC Davis has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 55.1 points.
  • Washington State is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 68.7 points.
  • The Cougars put up 8.6 more points per game (77.4) than the Aggies give up (68.8).
  • Washington State is 6-0 when scoring more than 68.8 points.
  • UC Davis is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.
  • The Cougars shoot 47.8% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Aggies concede defensively.
  • The Aggies shoot 41.5% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Cougars concede.

Washington State Leaders

  • Bella Murekatete: 14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.1 FG%
  • Charlisse Leger-Walker: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 39.1 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)
  • Tara Wallack: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
  • Astera Tuhina: 6.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)
  • Beyonce Bea: 8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 BLK, 66.0 FG%

UC Davis Leaders

Washington State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 UMass W 90-48 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/25/2023 Green Bay L 59-48 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/29/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 111-50 Beasley Coliseum
12/1/2023 UC Davis - Beasley Coliseum
12/5/2023 @ South Dakota State - Frost Arena
12/10/2023 Washington - Beasley Coliseum

UC Davis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Oregon State L 86-48 Gill Coliseum
11/21/2023 @ Sacramento State W 79-57 The Nest
11/29/2023 @ Boise State L 70-53 ExtraMile Arena
12/1/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum
12/5/2023 William Jessup - University Credit Union Center
12/10/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Center

