How to Watch the Washington State vs. UC Davis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Washington State Cougars (8-1) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the UC Davis Aggies (2-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Beasley Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Washington State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Washington State vs. UC Davis Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies average 13.6 more points per game (68.7) than the Cougars give up to opponents (55.1).
- UC Davis has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 55.1 points.
- Washington State is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 68.7 points.
- The Cougars put up 8.6 more points per game (77.4) than the Aggies give up (68.8).
- Washington State is 6-0 when scoring more than 68.8 points.
- UC Davis is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.
- The Cougars shoot 47.8% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Aggies concede defensively.
- The Aggies shoot 41.5% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Cougars concede.
Washington State Leaders
- Bella Murekatete: 14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.1 FG%
- Charlisse Leger-Walker: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 39.1 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)
- Tara Wallack: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Astera Tuhina: 6.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)
- Beyonce Bea: 8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 BLK, 66.0 FG%
UC Davis Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|UMass
|W 90-48
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/25/2023
|Green Bay
|L 59-48
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 111-50
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|UC Davis
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|@ South Dakota State
|-
|Frost Arena
|12/10/2023
|Washington
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
UC Davis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 86-48
|Gill Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|W 79-57
|The Nest
|11/29/2023
|@ Boise State
|L 70-53
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|William Jessup
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|12/10/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.