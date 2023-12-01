Friday's contest features the Washington State Cougars (8-1) and the UC Davis Aggies (2-4) clashing at Beasley Coliseum in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-51 win for heavily favored Washington State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on December 1.

The Cougars are coming off of a 111-50 win over Texas A&M-Commerce in their most recent game on Wednesday.

The Cougars came out on top in their most recent outing 111-50 against Texas A&M-Commerce on Wednesday. The Aggies are coming off of a 70-53 loss to Boise State in their most recent outing on Wednesday. In the win, Bella Murekatete paced the Cougars with 22 points. Evanne Turner recorded 17 points, two rebounds and three assists for the Aggies.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Washington State vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Washington State vs. UC Davis Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 82, UC Davis 51

Top 25 Predictions

Washington State Schedule Analysis

On November 9, the Cougars registered their signature win of the season, a 77-72 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 19), according to our computer rankings.

The Cougars have two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.

Washington State has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Washington State has four wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Washington State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-72 at home over Gonzaga (No. 19) on November 9

87-67 over Maryland (No. 33) on November 23

61-49 on the road over Montana (No. 98) on November 14

78-61 at home over Cal Poly (No. 115) on November 6

64-47 at home over Idaho State (No. 203) on November 12

UC Davis Schedule Analysis

On November 21, the Aggies claimed their best win of the season, a 79-57 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 338) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UC Davis is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cougars are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 64th-most victories.

Washington State Leaders

Murekatete: 14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.1 FG%

14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.1 FG% Charlisse Leger-Walker: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 39.1 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 39.1 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Tara Wallack: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Astera Tuhina: 6.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

6.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25) Beyonce Bea: 8.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 BLK, 66.0 FG%

UC Davis Leaders

Turner: 15.2 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)

15.2 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47) Tova Sabel: 15.5 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48)

15.5 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48) Megan Norris: 13.5 PTS, 60.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

13.5 PTS, 60.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Sydney Burns: 4.3 PTS, 6.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 47.8 FG%

4.3 PTS, 6.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 47.8 FG% Lena Svanholm: 6.7 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

Washington State Performance Insights

The Cougars average 77.4 points per game (60th in college basketball) while giving up 55.1 per contest (48th in college basketball). They have a +201 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 22.3 points per game.

UC Davis Performance Insights

The Aggies score 68.7 points per game (152nd in college basketball) and concede 68.8 (265th in college basketball) for a -1 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.