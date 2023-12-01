The Stanford Cardinal (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning run when visiting the San Diego State Aztecs (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

San Diego State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV: MW Network

San Diego State vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison

The Cardinal average 25.0 more points per game (86.3) than the Aztecs allow (61.3).

Stanford is 7-0 when it scores more than 61.3 points.

San Diego State is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 86.3 points.

The Aztecs average 68.6 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 56.1 the Cardinal allow.

San Diego State is 4-3 when scoring more than 56.1 points.

Stanford is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.

The Aztecs shoot 42.6% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Cardinal allow defensively.

The Cardinal's 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 6.6 higher than the Aztecs have conceded.

San Diego State Leaders

Cameron Brink: 18.9 PTS, 12.1 REB, 3.9 BLK, 56.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

18.9 PTS, 12.1 REB, 3.9 BLK, 56.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Kiki Iriafen: 19.7 PTS, 10.3 REB, 60.8 FG%

19.7 PTS, 10.3 REB, 60.8 FG% Elena Bosgana: 10.3 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

10.3 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Hannah Jump: 11.4 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)

11.4 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55) Nunu Agara: 7.7 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

Stanford Leaders

San Diego State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 Westcliff W 64-42 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 11/25/2023 Pennsylvania W 74-49 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 11/28/2023 UCSD L 77-71 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/1/2023 Stanford - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/4/2023 Cal State LA - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/7/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion

Stanford Schedule