How to Watch the San Diego State vs. Stanford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Stanford Cardinal (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning run when visiting the San Diego State Aztecs (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
San Diego State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- TV: MW Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
San Diego State vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinal average 25.0 more points per game (86.3) than the Aztecs allow (61.3).
- Stanford is 7-0 when it scores more than 61.3 points.
- San Diego State is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 86.3 points.
- The Aztecs average 68.6 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 56.1 the Cardinal allow.
- San Diego State is 4-3 when scoring more than 56.1 points.
- Stanford is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.
- The Aztecs shoot 42.6% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Cardinal allow defensively.
- The Cardinal's 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 6.6 higher than the Aztecs have conceded.
San Diego State Leaders
- Cameron Brink: 18.9 PTS, 12.1 REB, 3.9 BLK, 56.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Kiki Iriafen: 19.7 PTS, 10.3 REB, 60.8 FG%
- Elena Bosgana: 10.3 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
- Hannah Jump: 11.4 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)
- Nunu Agara: 7.7 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
Stanford Leaders
San Diego State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Westcliff
|W 64-42
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|11/25/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 74-49
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|11/28/2023
|UCSD
|L 77-71
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/1/2023
|Stanford
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/4/2023
|Cal State LA
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/7/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Belmont
|W 74-55
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|Florida State
|W 100-88
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/26/2023
|Albany
|W 79-35
|Maples Pavilion
|12/1/2023
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/3/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/15/2023
|Portland
|-
|Maples Pavilion
