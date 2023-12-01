Friday's game between the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal (7-0) and San Diego State Aztecs (4-3) squaring off at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl has a projected final score of 84-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Stanford, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 1.

Last time out, the Aztecs lost 77-71 to UCSD on Tuesday.

The Aztecs fell in their most recent matchup 77-71 against UCSD on Tuesday. The Cardinal's most recent game on Sunday ended in a 79-35 win against Albany. In the loss, Kim Villalobos paced the Aztecs with 16 points. Cameron Brink recorded 21 points, 19 rebounds and two assists for the Cardinal.

San Diego State vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MW Network

MW Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

San Diego State vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 84, San Diego State 54

Top 25 Predictions

San Diego State Schedule Analysis

When the Aztecs defeated the Pennsylvania Quakers, who are ranked No. 239 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 74-49, it was their best win of the year so far.

San Diego State has one loss to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the country.

San Diego State has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (three).

San Diego State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-49 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 239) on November 25

77-68 at home over UC Davis (No. 305) on November 13

68-45 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 355) on November 18

Stanford Schedule Analysis

The Cardinal picked up their best win of the season on November 24, when they beat the Florida State Seminoles, who rank No. 15 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 100-88.

The Cardinal have two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the country.

Stanford has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (two).

Stanford 2023-24 Best Wins

100-88 over Florida State (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 24

96-64 at home over Indiana (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 12

82-79 at home over Duke (No. 32) on November 19

74-55 over Belmont (No. 73) on November 22

86-32 at home over Cal Poly (No. 123) on November 16

San Diego State Leaders

Adryana Quezada: 14.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 57.9 FG%

14.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 57.9 FG% Villalobos: 10.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.3 FG%

10.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 44.3 FG% Abby Prohaska: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

11.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Jada Lewis: 11.3 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

11.3 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51) Sarah Barcello: 9.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.0 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

Stanford Leaders

Brink: 18.9 PTS, 12.1 REB, 3.9 BLK, 56.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

18.9 PTS, 12.1 REB, 3.9 BLK, 56.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Kiki Iriafen: 19.7 PTS, 10.3 REB, 60.8 FG%

19.7 PTS, 10.3 REB, 60.8 FG% Elena Bosgana: 10.3 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

10.3 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Hannah Jump: 11.4 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)

11.4 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55) Nunu Agara: 7.7 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs are outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game with a +51 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.6 points per game (155th in college basketball) and allow 61.3 per contest (140th in college basketball).

Stanford Performance Insights

The Cardinal are outscoring opponents by 30.2 points per game, with a +211 scoring differential overall. They put up 86.3 points per game (14th in college basketball) and allow 56.1 per outing (63rd in college basketball).

